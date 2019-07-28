Landslide in Myanmar, 13 killed

Yangon: Minimum of 13 people were killed by a massive landslide which hit a jade minde in Hpakant township, Myanmar”s northernmost Kachin state.

The incident occurred as the cliff wall at a suspended jade mine near Kayin Chaung village in Hpakant collapsed, killing company staff and security personnel at 2 p.m. local time, the official from the township general administration department told Xinhua news agency.

So far, 13 bodies have been recovered and five are still missing, the department official added. Rescuers were able to rescue two security personnel, who were later hospitalised. Search by local authoritiesfor the missing was underway.