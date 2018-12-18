Lata Mangeshkar recorded Gayatri Mantra for Isha Ambani & Anand’s wedding

Mumbai: Amidst the presence of almost all Bollywood celebrities in Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, famous veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar could be a part of it. Although she could not be present physically but Lata ji made sure to do something special for the couple. Therefore, she recorded Gayatri Mantra for their wedding which was played during their wedding rituals.

Isha and Anand’s wedding turned out to be a gala affair and is one of the most expensive weddings till date after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s nuptials 37 years ago.

The wedding saw two of India’s biggest business families the Ambanis and the Piramals moving into a new relationship of the two families. Their marriage took place in bride’s residence Antilia, Mumbai and included famous personalities all over the world.

With an estimated cost of $100 million, Isha-Anand wedding is said to be the most expensive wedding India has ever witnessed.