In spite of not being a part of the recently concluded Asia Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday.

Kohli, with 884 ranking points, is at the helm in the batting charts followed by teammate Rohit Sharma, who has 842 points. In the bowlers’ rankings, Jasprit Bumrah has maintained his No. 1 spot with 797 points while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, placed third in the list with 700 points is behind Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan (788 points).