Launch Date of OnePlus 6T Changed, get details here!

OnePlus will now reschedule the October 30 event that was scheduled in New York for the global unveiling of the OnePlus 6T smartphone keeping in mind the event hosted by Apple in New York on the same day.

Here’s the launch date:

OnePlus 6T has a launch date of October 29. On October 8, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 30 at simultaneous launch events in New York and New Delhi.

“When we announced the launch of the OnePlus 6T on October 8, we were convinced our timing would allow us to maximise the amount of people we could reach with our message. That changed when Apple announced they would be hosting their own event on October 30,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote in a forum post announcing the change in launch date of the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T launch event will now kick off at 11am on October 29. As of now, the India launch event of the OnePlus 6T seems to be unaffected, as indicated by David Y, Community Manager on the same forum thread, which means the OnePlus 6T India launch event should kick off at 8:30pm on October 30, as scheduled earlier.