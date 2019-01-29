LAVA rolls out flagship smartphone Z92 in India

New Delhi: LAVA International launched a new flagship smartphone Z92 with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) gaming mode for Rs 9,999 in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB.

While the AI gaming mode on Z92 would allow users to play games uninterruptedly, the AI studio mode on the smartphone would enable users to take pictures in six different camera modes, the company claimed.

“Keeping in mind the demand of consumers who look for higher performance, durability and a bigger screen along with great looks, we are excited to present our first offering of 2019 — Z92,” said Jasneet Singh, Product Head, smartphones, LAVA International.