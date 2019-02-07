Leaked price, specs of Vivo V15 Pro!

Famous Chinese multinational company Vivo which is known for its world-wide branding and promotional activities is all set to launch its all new Vivo V15 Pro in India but the latest specifications and price of the smartphone have been provided to the users through a leaked report.

Specifications of Vivo V15 Pro:-

1. The smartphone is equipped with Super AMOLED display of 6.39 inches that will produce full HD+ resolution.

2. The new chip will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone may feature an internal storage of 128 GB.

3. On the camera feature front, the smartphone will be gracing a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The AI driven triple camera setup on the rear will be featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses.

4. It has a 3,400mAh battery, but the V15 Pro is expected to arrive with a larger battery of 3,700mAh capacity.

5. The expected price of Vivo V15 Pro will be priced between Rs. 25,000 (~$350) and Rs. 30,000 (~$420).