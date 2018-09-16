Leaked: Price, specs, other details of ‘Samsung Galaxy J6 Prime’!

Samsung is known to be one of the oldest and a biggest technical company which is famous for its best quality products and brand name all over the world. Samsung is coming up with a new smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy J6 Prime’ soon but the launch date is not specific yet. There are few leaked information about the specifications and features of the upcoming phone for the awaiting users.

Majorly leaked specifications:-

Samsung is famous for giving best camera quality in its smartphones and in the latest flagship the phone will be equipped with 13MP and 5MP rear cameras, while the front-facing camera will be 8MP.

Storage options in the upcoming smartphone are more than one wants, The phone will have 3GB/4GB of RAM, paired with 32GB/64GB of storage along with a microSD card slot. It will have a 3,300mAh battery—up from the 3,000mAh battery of the Galaxy J6.

As far as the display of the phone is concerned, the smartphone will come up with 5.6-inch display), but the display resolution will remain HD+ (1480×720) making it easily tackled.

Talking on the connectivity front, Galaxy J6 Prime will include a microUSB port, dual SIM slots, and LTE. In terms of software, the Galaxy J6 Prime will be powered by Android 8.1Oreo out of the box.