Leaked specs & features of ‘Oppo K1’!

Chinese multi-national smartphone company Oppo is grabbing headlines every now and then for its new smartphone launch every month with something unique in each set.

Time and again it has proved to be one of the best sellers in the market, Oppo will next be launching its forthcoming smartphone ‘Oppo K1’ in China and the specifications have been leaked for the same.

As per the information given by the leaked details, the smartphone will be equipped with two storage variants- 6GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. Oppo K1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU.

Oppo K1 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device will be made available in four colour options – Red, Blue, Silver and Black. All of this will be backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.

Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.