Learnt two very important things after Race 3: Remo D’Souza

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director and choreographer Remo D’Souza who last directed the movie ‘Race 3’, said that he have learnt two very important things from Race 3.

“I learnt two very important things after that film (‘Race 3)’. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it’s needed, especially when creative difference happens.

“One can argue till one level, but not after that… So then, it’s better to put my foot down.”

Having started his career as a choreographer in 1995, Remo made his debut as a film director in 2011. From making India’s first ever 3D dance film to bringing about a change in the choreography in Indian cinema with dance numbers like “Badtameez dil”, “Sunn saathiya”, “Deewani mastani” and “Pinga” for some of the star-studded films.

He has choreographed for actors like Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among others.

Apart from “Flying Jatt”, all of Remo’s works have earned a good response at the box office — whether it was “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance”, “ABCD 2” or more recently “Race 3”.