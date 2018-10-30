Lenovo all set to launch its ‘Z5 Pro’, details here!

One of the most famous Chinese smartphone companies Lenovo which is known for its outstanding interiors and exteriors is all set to launch its all new ‘Lenovo Z5 Pro’ on November 1, 2018.

Lenovo prepares the launch of its new top of the range for next November 1, and little by little we are getting more details of this interesting smartphone. Today we have known new features thanks to its teaser, in which we have seen the sliding camera mechanism and other interesting features of the Lenovo Z5 Pro.

Precisely this week we have seen the official presentation of the Lenovo S5 Pro, the new medium range of the brand, of course, the well-known Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Lenovo, which comes with some very interesting features, which place it as a competitor of the BQ Aquaris X2.

Lenovo seeks to launch with the Lenovo Z5 Pro a mobile capable of measuring face to face with the main top of Chinese range that we have seen in 2018. And it seems that the mirror in which this new model looks, based on the teaser that we have known in the last hours, is just like the Oppo Find X, especially for its slider camera mechanism.

This is shown in one of the teasers, where you can see a scheme of the mechanism, which would have six guide sensors and would have been designed to withstand up to 300,000 slides throughout its life.

Therefore it would be an automated sliding mechanism, and manual as we have seen in the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 a few days ago. In addition, a new teaser also appeared, in which we can see that the fingerprint reader is not found anywhere in this smartphone, so it is more It is likely that the Chinese firm will get on the car of the integrated fingerprint readers under the screen.