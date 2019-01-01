Let bygones be bygones: BB12’s Sreesanth & Karanvir party together| SEE PICS

Mumbai: After Bigg Boss season 12 ended up finally with Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim winning the season, although this season marked many sour and sweet relationships but it didn’t go well for Sreesanth and Karanvir in the show. But as they say, let bygones be bygones both the contestants have forgotten the past and shook hands ahead of 2019.

The two have finally decided to burn the hatchet and be friends again and the proof of it is their picture together.

The photo in question sees Sreesanth with his daughter in his lap, Teejay Sidhu, Buvaneshwari and Srishty Rode posing while a happy KV is seen clicking a selfie. All of them look quite happy and the pic is certainly making fans go gaga over them.

Here is the picture:-