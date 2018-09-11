Lexus ES300h unveiled: Expected specs, price and other details

The Japanese well-known luxurious automobile company Lexus ES which is known to be one of the best automaker companies have unveiled its new ‘Lexus ES300h’ priced at Rs. 59.13 lakh improving on the design bits from the 6th generation, the new Lexus ES showcases a very typically flamboyant design language.

The Lexus ES300h is based on a brand new platform that is larger than its predecessor. The car is now 66mm longer, 5mm lower and 45 mm wider than its predecessors and gets a 50mm longer wheelbase too. The new platform also brings about new styling with an even larger and more chrome festooned grille along with distinct slashes on either side of the bumper giving it a very sporty appearance. There will also be an F-Sport model offered on the car for the first time ever.

Under the bonnet, the Lexus ES300h comes with a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder motor that is mated to a hybrid powertrain.

The combined horsepower is rathed at 215 bhp, 15 more than its predecessor. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed gearbox. As the ES in India is available only with a hybrid power train, fuel economy is rated at an impressive 22.37 kmpl. The ES300h is also Euro 6 compliant. In terms of safety, the ES300h gets 10 airbags and a host of electronic passive driver aids.