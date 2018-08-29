LG Q7 launched in India: Specifications and other details

LG is among one of the companies that is the production hub for electronic appliances and smartphones as well. It is one of the oldest companies that were established in October 1958 in South Korea’s Seoul. Recently, LG has launched its new smartphone ‘LG Q7’ in India priced at Rs. 15, 990.

Specifications:-

Display- 5.5-inch full-HD+

Battery- 3,000mAh

Connectivity options- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Weight- 145 grams

Powered by- octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz

Inbuilt storage- 32GB

RAM- 3GB

Rear Camera- 13-megapixel rear camera

Selfie Camera- 8-megapixel

Commenting on the occasion, Advait Vaidya, Business Head, Mobiles, LG India, said, “We are happy to introduce new smartphones in our best-selling Q series. LG Q7 is a balanced smartphone with the latest premium features like in recently introduced LG G7+ ThinQ. The Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price. We are confident that the consumers who are looking for a balanced smartphone with the premium features will find the LG Q7 very hard to resist.”