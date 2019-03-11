Lifestyle exhibition “Khvaish” (holi special) begins in Lucknow

The fashion and lifestyle exhibition “Khvaish” began a Holi Special Edition in Lucknow and will go on till 13th March at Radiance Hall, Lucknow.

Designed as a one-stop-shop for festive and fashion shopping, the exhibition has free entry and is open to all. There will be a strong focus on traditional wear but western wear brands will also feature. The majority of brands featured will be in the mid-section of the market to appeal to a wide audience. Among the key brands present there include RG jewellers, Snaps Attire, South Jewellery, Aashvi Boutique, Nisa the fashion hub.

Khvaish’s previous edition took place at the same venue and included a number of good exhibitors. The exhibiting brands for the upcoming edition have not yet been revealed but a wide array is promised.

Khvaish is based in Lucknow and works in the exhibition sphere providing platform primarily to women working from home to get a better platform to sell their products.

“Khvaish is passionate and dedicated exhibition which brings carefully handpicked products for the people. People can expect a good spring summer collection, along with some really good educational toys and books for the kid’s collection. The exhibition has been quite successful in the past, and we have got a good response from exhibitors and customers alike.” says Sonal Jain, founder of Khvaish exhibitions.

You can expect as many as 30 exhibitors at the exhibition, with products ranging from trendy fashionable women clothing, men clothing, baby clothing and even beautifully designed and carefully handcrafted pieces of artificial jewellery.