Lightning kills 11 in Bihar

According to the information given by the officials, minimum of 11 people lost their lives and 13 got injured as lightning struck parts of Bihar on Friday.

According to the officials of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, six people were killed in Saharsa district, four in Darbhanga and one in Madhepura district. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

“The state government has ordered an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the lightning strikes,” said an official. Lightning strikes during the June-September rainy season are common in this part of the country.