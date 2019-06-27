Lightning kills 30 in Bihar

Patna: As per the information given by the official, minimum of 30 people were killed and over a dozen others injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours.

The deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Jamui, Khagaria, Madyepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Mitigari and Gaya districts, the state disaster management department official said.

“The state government has ordered an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims” kin,” the official added.

According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.

