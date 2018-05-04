Like mother like daughter, Janhvi Kapoor wipes off sweat from father’s face like Sridevi did| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Bollywood’s budding actress and daughter of Sridevi Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped in the 65th National Filmfare awards wiping off sweat from father Boney Kapoor’s face just like late Sridevi used to do while the picture was a perfect portrait of a father-daughter relationship. She marked her presence in the award function to receive award on behalf of her mother and not only this but she wore her mother’s saree to the event. Without further ado, here is the…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s budding actress and daughter of Sridevi Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped in the 65th National Filmfare awards wiping off sweat from father Boney Kapoor’s face just like late Sridevi used to do while the picture was a perfect portrait of a father-daughter relationship. She marked her presence in the award function to receive award on behalf of her mother and not only this but she wore her mother’s saree to the event.

Without further ado, here is the picture that the entire internet is talking about:-