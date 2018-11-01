Lion Air Flight crash: Indonesian investigators retrieve recorders from sea

Jakarta: Indonesian investigators mentioned that they retrieved the flight data recorders from the Lion Air Flight JT610, a discovery that should help clarify that why the new Boeing 737 crashed on Monday, resulting in the death of 189 people on board.

CNN Indonesia showed images of divers retrieving an orange device, which is thought to house the flight data and cockpit voice recorder, collectively known as the “black box”. Video showed the device being brought on board one of the rescue ships in the sea off Jakarta on Thursday, four days after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet disappeared off radar during a routine short-haul flight.

Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency BASARNAS confirmed that they had found the flight recorders. So far, Basarnas, military and police personnel have retrieved 49 body bags with human remains of at least a dozen people, said the Director of the National Police Hospital in Jakarta. None of the victims were identified, even with DNA samples collected from the families.