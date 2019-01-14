Lion Air jet crash: Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder

As per the information given by the officials in Indonesia, rescuers have found the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in late October and left all 189 people on board dead.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters on Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) had informed the ministry about the recovery. He added that human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

Naval Lieutenant Colonel Agung Nugroho told the Reuters news agency a weak signal from the recorder had been detected for several days and that it had been found buried in about eight metres of mud in waters about 30 metres deep.

“We don’t know what damage there is, it has obvious scratches on it,” Nugroho said. The cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called “black boxes” crucial for the investigation of a plane crash.

Investigators have already recovered the flight data recorder from the Boeing 737 Max, which provided information about the speed, altitude and direction of the two-month-old jet that plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from the capital, Jakarta, on October 29.