Liquor sales banned by UP govt in Mathura towns

Mathura: In deference to demands by area residents and pilgrims alike, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of liquor in Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul, Radhakund, Baldeo, and Goverdhan in Mathura district, which are connected to Lord Krishna.

More than 30 liquor shops will be shifted after this decision. In Vrindavan, there is already a ban on sale of liquor. Officials said that the decision was taken due to religious sensibilities of the people.

On March 18, the government had declared shrines at these places as “teerths”. Local Hindu priests had long been demanding prohibition in Mathura district, which visited by millions of pilgrims/devotees of Lord Krishna around the year. While priests of the Goverdhan temple welcomed the decision, those at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan said the step was “long overdue”.