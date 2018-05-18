List of 10 weird food delicacy combinations that you should try!

It is rightly said that there is more to it that meets the eye, few food delicacies that would sound weird combinations but taste really yummy when mixed together. You will not believe but food items that sound gross together and one could even puke only at listening to the food combination but don't judge a meal based on how disgusting it sounds. The famous saying ‘Do not judge a book by its cover’, is exactly what these food combination…

It is rightly said that there is more to it that meets the eye, few food delicacies that would sound weird combinations but taste really yummy when mixed together. You will not believe but food items that sound gross together and one could even puke only at listening to the food combination but don’t judge a meal based on how disgusting it sounds.

The famous saying ‘Do not judge a book by its cover’, is exactly what these food combination portrays but are pretty good in taste:-

1. Or fries dipped in honey

2. Peanut butter & jelly sandwich with Doritos in the middle

3. Melted chocolate on a cheese pizza

4. Peanut butter & pickle sandwich

5. Peanut butter on a hamburger