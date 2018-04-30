When it comes to buying a car with good features and at affordable rates there are few most affordable cars in India keeping in mind about the cost efficiency of people. Cars are the need of the hour while if you live in a city you will be well aware of the fact that it is important to own a car. Therefore, here is the list of 5 most affordable cars in India along with the specifications:- 1. Renault Kwid-…

When it comes to buying a car with good features and at affordable rates there are few most affordable cars in India keeping in mind about the cost efficiency of people. Cars are the need of the hour while if you live in a city you will be well aware of the fact that it is important to own a car.

Therefore, here is the list of 5 most affordable cars in India along with the specifications:-

1. Renault Kwid- Renault also highlights the SUV-inspired design, 7 inch touch-screen, Media-Nav system, digital instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator and a ground clearance of 180 nm, which it proclaims as the best in class.

2. Datsun redi-Go- The redi-GO, which starts at Rs 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) is available in a total of five variants – D, A, T, T (O) and S. The price goes up to Rs. 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the S variant.

3. Nano- Powered by a 624cc engine, the manual variant of the GenX Nano also claims to offer a mileage of 25.3 km/litre, while the automatic version claims to offer 21.9 km/litre.

4. Tata Tiago- You can choose between a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.05-litre diesel engine. Among the car’s standout features are high-quality interiors and a 8-speaker Harman infotainment system, that can offer turn-by-turn, voice-guided navigation after integration with a Android app.

5. Maruti Alto 800- Starting life as a more powerful sibling of Maruti 800 in 2000, the Alto 800 now comes with a 796cc, 3-cylinder, 12-valve-per-cylinder MPFI, FC engine with 32-Bit computer.