List of laptops under Rs. 20,000 that you can buy!

Laptops is the need of the hour these days specially for all the college students and office employees and no one would want to carry a heavy weight laptop all day long as both the work would require one to carry their laptop the entire day instead they would prefer laptops which are light in weight and cost efficient as the same time. It is very difficult to choose laptops which are easy to carry, have good features and are…

Laptops is the need of the hour these days specially for all the college students and office employees and no one would want to carry a heavy weight laptop all day long as both the work would require one to carry their laptop the entire day instead they would prefer laptops which are light in weight and cost efficient as the same time. It is very difficult to choose laptops which are easy to carry, have good features and are affordable.

Here is the list of laptops under Rs. 20,000 along with their specifications:-

1. Acer ES1-523

CPU: AMD A4-7210 quad core

Display: 15.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels

RAM: 4GB

Storage space: 1TB

OS: Linux

DVD drive: Yes

2. HP 245

CPU: APU Quad Core A6-7310

Display: 14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels

RAM: 4GB

Storage space: 500GB

OS: DOS

DVD drive: Yes

3. Micromax LPQ61

CPU: Intel N3700 quad core

Display: 14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels

RAM: 4GB DDR3

Storage space: 1TB

OS: Windows 10

DVD drive: No

Weight: N/A

4. Lenovo Ideapad 110

CPU: Intel Pentium quad core N3710

Display: 15.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels

RAM: 4GB DDR3

Storage space: 500GB

OS: DOS

DVD drive: Yes

Weight: 2.2kg

5. Dell Inspiron 3552

CPU: Intel Pentium quad core N3710

Display: 15.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels

RAM: 4GB DDR3

Storage space: 500GB

OS: Ubuntu

DVD drive: No

Weight: 2.1kg