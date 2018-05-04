List of laptops under Rs. 20,000 that you can buy!

Laptops is the need of the hour these days specially for all the college students and office employees and no one would want to carry a heavy weight laptop all day long as both the work would require one to carry their laptop the entire day instead they would prefer laptops which are light in weight and cost efficient as the same time. It is very difficult to choose laptops which are easy to carry, have good features and are affordable.
Here is the list of laptops under Rs. 20,000 along with their specifications:-
1. Acer ES1-523
CPU: AMD A4-7210 quad core
Display: 15.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels
RAM: 4GB
Storage space: 1TB
OS: Linux
DVD drive: Yes
2. HP 245
CPU: APU Quad Core A6-7310
Display: 14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels
RAM: 4GB
Storage space: 500GB
OS: DOS
DVD drive: Yes
3. Micromax LPQ61
CPU: Intel N3700 quad core
Display: 14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels
RAM: 4GB DDR3
Storage space: 1TB
OS: Windows 10
DVD drive: No
Weight: N/A
4. Lenovo Ideapad 110
CPU: Intel Pentium quad core N3710
Display: 15.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels
RAM: 4GB DDR3
Storage space: 500GB
OS: DOS
DVD drive: Yes
Weight: 2.2kg
5. Dell Inspiron 3552
CPU: Intel Pentium quad core N3710
Display: 15.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixels
RAM: 4GB DDR3
Storage space: 500GB
OS: Ubuntu
DVD drive: No
Weight: 2.1kg