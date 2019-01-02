After bidding goodbye to year 2018 and welcoming year 2019, people also tend to start thinking about what new is coming up in this New Year. Well, it’s time to also see some amazing smartphone launches that will offer even more exciting features than last year.

Leading smartphone companies are expected to launch their newest flagships with changed interiors and exteriors in order to bring in something new for the people this year. According to the information given by the sources and if the rumors are to be believed, there will be smartphones launched in 2019 with never-seen features.

Here is the list of smartphones expected to launch in 2019:-

1. Huawei Nova 4- Key features of the phone include 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Huawei Kirin 970 processor, 8GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup, 25-megapixel front camera, 3750mAh battery with fast charging and more. The smartphone has already been launched in China recently and the launch date in India is still not out.

2. Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20- Samsung is known to be one of the leading companies of smartphone and it is expected to launch its Galaxy M-series, however, the company is expected to launch three smartphones in the series, namely Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30.

3. Honor View 20- The Honor View 20 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch All-View display with an in-display front camera cutout housing a 25-megapixel AI sensor. The smartphone is said to be the world’s first handset featuring a 48-megapixel AI rear camera along with two other lenses in the rear camera module.

4. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2- Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will be the company’s take on smartphones with 48-megapixel AI rear cameras as Xiaomi confirmed in December that it will soon be launching a new smartphone with the Sony IMX 586 48-megapixel sensor early next year.

5. Lenovo Z5 Pro- The Lenovo Z5 Pro is going to be the world’s first smartphone to feature 12GB of RAM and the Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed its launch in China in January. While its Global launch is expected in the same month, it comes with other features such as a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Slider design for cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.