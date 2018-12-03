List of speakers at Jashn-e-Rekhta is out!

Much awaited fifth edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta is all set to take place from December 14 to 16 and will feature a stellar line-up of authors, artists, singers and personalities from the film industry including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The 2018 edition of the annual event will be inaugurated on December 14 evening with an address by Morari Bapu, who is not only an exponent of Ram Charit Manas but is also known for his understanding of Urdu poetry. Celebrated actor and anchor Annu Kapoor, through a musical tribute, will uncover the poetical genius of Majrooh Sultanpuri in honour of the centenary of his birth.

Scholars Shamsur Rahman Faruqi and Mahmood Farooqui will discuss the literary brilliance of Intizar Hussain in a panel discussion on “The World of Intizar Hussain: Partition, Nostalgia and Mythology in Urdu Literary Culture”.

Another session on saint Kabir will be led by writer and novelist Purushottam Agarwal, while Urdu professor Gopi Chand Narang will participate in “Faiz Ke Teen Ishq”.