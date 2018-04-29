List of top 5 laptops to buy for office & college work!

Laptops is the need of the hour these days specially for all the college students and office employees and no one would want to carry a heavy weight laptop all day long as both the work would require one to carry their laptop the entire day instead they would prefer laptops which are light in weight and cost efficient as the same time. It is very difficult to choose laptops which are easy to carry, have good features and are…

Laptops is the need of the hour these days specially for all the college students and office employees and no one would want to carry a heavy weight laptop all day long as both the work would require one to carry their laptop the entire day instead they would prefer laptops which are light in weight and cost efficient as the same time. It is very difficult to choose laptops which are easy to carry, have good features and are affordable.

Therefore, we are making it easy for you to select the best laptops for office and college work by preparing a list of top 5 laptops to buy along with their specifications.

Here is the list:-

1. Dell XPS 13- Its powerful Intel Kaby Lake processors and bezel-less ‘Infinity Edge’ display, which shoves a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch frame, makes a significant impression. It can be upgraded to 16GB of RAM and has a 1TB M2 SSD drive. Battery life is exceptional with almost 22 hours of continuous use when using productivity applications. The display is one of the most attractive things about the XPS 13, the bezels are thinner than ever and colours are well saturated and punchy.

2. Lenovo Ideapad 320S- The Lenovo Ideapad 320 fits the bill. With the latest Intel Core i3 inside and a 14-inch display at hand, this just works for an everyday user. It performs well and offers the best keyboard in its category. It also has a decent battery for a laptop in its price range.

3. Apple MacBook Air- It has a phenomenal battery life which lasts up to 9 hours of work without a hitch. The performance is smooth for regular office work until you are a designer, video editor or someone who needs an extra mile of horsepower.

4. ASUS Chromebook Flip- In reality, the system has come a long way and can handle just about anything offline via the offloaded apps. For college students who are usually just browsing around their e-learning portals, browsing through PDFs and Word Documents, this device makes complete sense. ASUS says the device can give up to 10 hours of battery life and weighs just 1.2 kilos.

5. HP Spectre Pro 13- Launched as the world’s thinnest laptop, it packs the latest 6th Gen i7 processors from Intel with PCIe-based SSD storage (up to 256GB). The laptop has three USB Type-C ports that can be used for multiple functions such as charging, data transfer at higher speeds and external displays. It is one of the most advanced machines available on market right now.