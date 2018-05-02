It has become very difficult for us to make the best choice while buying a smartphone. We tend to see the price as the first priority and then the specifications that too it mostly includes the camera quality and display of the smartphone. There are few people who are obsessed with a particular brand smartphone like maximum iPhone users will only use the same after having used it for once. But the maximum number of people does not prefer expensive…

It has become very difficult for us to make the best choice while buying a smartphone. We tend to see the price as the first priority and then the specifications that too it mostly includes the camera quality and display of the smartphone.

There are few people who are obsessed with a particular brand smartphone like maximum iPhone users will only use the same after having used it for once. But the maximum number of people does not prefer expensive phones and therefore there are few smartphones that are in Rs. 20,000 segment launched this year with good features and specifications.

Here is the list of top 5 smartphones under Rs. 20,000 along with their specifications:-

1. Honor 9i

Ram & Storage :4 GB | 64 GB

Display :5.9 (1080 x 2160)

Processor :2.36 GHz,Octa

Operating System :Android

Primary Camera :16 + 2 MP

Front Camera :13 + 2 MP

Battery :3340 mAH

Soc :Kirin 659

2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Ram & Storage :4 GB | 32 GB & 64 GB

Display :6.44 (1080 x 1920)

Processor :2 GHz,Octa

Operating System :Android

Primary Camera :12 MP

Front Camera :5 MP

Battery :5300 mAH

Soc :Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Ram & Storage :4 GB | 64 GB

Display :5.99 (2160 x 1080)

Processor :1.8 GHz,Octa

Operating System :Android

Primary Camera :12 + 5 MP

Front Camera :20 MP

Battery :4000 mAH

Soc :Snapdragon 636

4. Samsung Galaxy On Max

Ram & Storage :4 GB | 32 GB

Display :5.7

Processor :1.6 GHz,Octa

Operating System :Android

Primary Camera :13 MP

Front Camera :13 MP

Battery :3300 mAH

Soc :Mediatek MT6757

5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Ram & Storage :3 GB | 64 GB

Display :5.5 (1080 x 1920)

Processor :1.6 Ghz,Octa

Operating System :Android

Primary Camera :13 MP

Front Camera :13 MP

Battery :3600 mAH

Soc :Exynos 7870