It has become very difficult for us to make the best choice while buying a smartphone. We tend to see the price as the first priority and then the specifications that too it mostly includes the camera quality and display of the smartphone. There are few people who are obsessed with a particular brand smartphone like maximum iPhone users will only use the same after having used it for once.
In order to make your choice easier, we bring in a list of top five smartphones of 2018 which have had a good review along with its specifications.
Here is the list:-
1. Google Pixel 2 XL
Specifications
Weight: 175g
Dimensions: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm
OS: Android 8
Screen size: 6.0-inches
Resolution: 1440 x 2880 pixels
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64/128GB
Battery: 3520mAh
Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8
Front camera: 8MP f/2.4
2. OnePlus 5T
Specifications
Weight: 162g
Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm
OS: Android 7.0
Screen size: 6-inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM: 6/8GB
Storage: 64/128GB
Battery: 3300mAh
Rear camera: Dual 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7
Front camera: 16MP f/2.0
3. Huawei P20 PRO
Specifications
Weight: 180g
Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm
OS: Android 8.1
Screen size: 6.1-inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2244 pixels
CPU: Kirin 970
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Rear camera: Triple 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Leica
Front camera: 24MP f/2.0
4. Samsung Galaxy S9
Specifications
Weight: 163g
Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm
OS: Android 8.0
Screen size: 5.8-inches
Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels
CPU: Exynos 9810 Octa
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 3000mAh
Rear camera: 12 MP f/1.5
Front camera: 8 MP f/1.7
5. IPhone X
Specifications
Weight: 174g
Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm
OS: iOS11
Screen size: 5.8-inches
Resolution: 1125 x 2436 pixels
CPU: Apple A11 Bionic
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 64/256GB
Battery: 2716mAh
Rear camera: Dual 12MP
Front camera: 7 MP f/2.2