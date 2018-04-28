It has become very difficult for us to make the best choice while buying a smartphone. We tend to see the price as the first priority and then the specifications that too it mostly includes the camera quality and display of the smartphone. There are few people who are obsessed with a particular brand smartphone like maximum iPhone users will only use the same after having used it for once. In order to make your choice easier, we bring in…

In order to make your choice easier, we bring in a list of top five smartphones of 2018 which have had a good review along with its specifications.

Here is the list:-

1. Google Pixel 2 XL

Specifications

Weight: 175g

Dimensions: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm

OS: Android 8

Screen size: 6.0-inches

Resolution: 1440 x 2880 pixels

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64/128GB

Battery: 3520mAh

Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8

Front camera: 8MP f/2.4

2. OnePlus 5T

Specifications

Weight: 162g

Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm

OS: Android 7.0

Screen size: 6-inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 64/128GB

Battery: 3300mAh

Rear camera: Dual 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7

Front camera: 16MP f/2.0

3. Huawei P20 PRO

Specifications

Weight: 180g

Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm

OS: Android 8.1

Screen size: 6.1-inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2244 pixels

CPU: Kirin 970

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Rear camera: Triple 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Leica

Front camera: 24MP f/2.0

4. Samsung Galaxy S9

Specifications

Weight: 163g

Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm

OS: Android 8.0

Screen size: 5.8-inches

Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels

CPU: Exynos 9810 Octa

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 3000mAh

Rear camera: 12 MP f/1.5

Front camera: 8 MP f/1.7

5. IPhone X

Specifications

Weight: 174g

Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm

OS: iOS11

Screen size: 5.8-inches

Resolution: 1125 x 2436 pixels

CPU: Apple A11 Bionic

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 64/256GB

Battery: 2716mAh

Rear camera: Dual 12MP

Front camera: 7 MP f/2.2