Lok Sabha elections results: BJP set to retain power

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking in driving seat according to the recent trends and is set to retain power as its candidates led in 229 of the 405 Lok Sabha seats leaving the Congress far behind.

Good news for the BJP poured in from almost all parts of the Hindi heartland including Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP alliance was expected to trip its path to victory, and neighbouring Bihar where it is allied with the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and others.

BJP’s Smriti Irani was leading over Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi although the latter was far ahead of his Left rival in Wayanad in Kerala. Despite losing power last year to the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP was on the victory path in most Lok Sabha seats in the three states.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena were leading 16 seats in Maharashtra while the BJP and its allies had forged ahead in 13 constituencies in Bihar. Among the BJP leaders who were on the victory lap included Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur) and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (Bhopal).