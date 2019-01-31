Looking for a cheap LED TV? Here are the details of newly launched India’s cheapest TV

Amidst the sale of expensive LED televisions, there is good news for all those who are looking for cheap LED TV with workable features and specifications. Considered to be India’s cheapest television, 32-inch Smart Android LED TV have been launched at Rs. 4,999 by Delhi-based Company called Samy Informatics excluding GST and shipping costs.

The LED TV features a 32-inch HD display with 1366×786 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio, and dynamic ratio of 1000000:1. Not just that, it also includes two 10 watts speakers, SRS Dolby Digital and a 5 Band Equalizer for better sound quality. The company says all the parts of the TV are ‘Made in India’ which has given the employment to more than 200 people.

Talking about the launch, Avinash Mehta who is the director of Samy Informatics Pvt ltd went on to say that: “We are offering a wide variety at Value for Money proposition. There is a huge potential in the market and a large base of consumer untouched through the country. Other than urban-semi urban, the rural market is expanding rapidly. Keeping in mind about the ‘Make in India’ & ‘Start-up India’, our objective is to provide each and every class, lower income family could enjoy the smart TV with a price range of Rs.4,999 on a premium side comparison to high budget TV.”

Other specifications of the Samy 32-inch Android TV include 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. This comes with pre-installed apps such as Facebook and YouTube, and users will be able to install more such apps from Google Play as it runs Android 4.4 operating system. In terms of connectivity options, this TV include two HDMI and two USB ports, an AV out port and a video input port.

While the Samy SM32-K5500 HD LED TV costs Rs 4,999, the catch here is that the price will be different when you order it for your home. First the TV can only be bought from Samy’s app.

Second, when you’ll order the TV, it will additionally ask you for shipping according to your location. All over India shipping is listed for Rs 1,800 + 18 percent GST. So the final cost of your Samy TV would be around Rs 8,000.