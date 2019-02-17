Looking forward to the shoot of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’: Prakash Jha

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Prakash Jha who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, said that he is looking forward to the shoot of the movie and that the enthusiasm of the entire cast had for him rubbed off on him along with a great part.

“The enthusiasm the whole team had for me rubbed off on me along with a great part. Looking forward to the shoot,” Jha said in a statement.

The drama that marks the directorial debut of acclaimed scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani, is set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh. It recently went on the floors in Meerut.

Producer Anurag Kashyap said: “I have been a Prakash Jha fan since ‘Damul’ and his Parineeti being my favourite film. I was surprised by his performance in ‘Jai Gangaajal’ and then the short film he acted in. I think he is perfect for this role – for Prakash Jha “.

Director Tushar Hiranandani: “We are so excited to have someone as supremely talented as Prakash Jha join the star cast of the film. This role was tailor-made for him and we could only envision him for this character.”

Reliance Entertainment is producing “Saand Ki Aankh” along with Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar of Chalk n Cheese Films.

Parmar said: “When this character was written, I could only picture Prakash sir because of his authoritative and respectful presence which inspires awe along with the benefit of his acting chops.”