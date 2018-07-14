Looking out for best family cars at an affordable price? Click to know

Owning a car is a dream for many people out there but at the same time it is difficult to find a perfect family car with an affordable price. There are few cars in India which are cheap and are perfect for families.

Having a car is the need of the hour while if you live in a city you will be well aware of the fact that it is important to own a car. Invariably the best people carrier in the market should have powerful and efficient capability to travel long distances. The feature rich interiors and the performance of the frugal engine make it a best family car in India.

List of best 5 family cars:-

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Mileage (ARAI) kmpl- 24.52 kmpl

Fuel Type- Diesel

Engine Displacement- 1248 cc

Power- 89 bhp @ 4000 RPM

Torque- 200 Nm @ 1750 RPM

2. Toyota Innova Crysta

Fuel Type- Diesel

Engine Displacement- 2393 cc

Power- 148 bhp @ 3400 RPM

Torque- 343 Nm @ 1400 RPM

3. Renault Lodgy

Engine Dispel- 1461 cc

Transmission- Manual

Fuel Type- Diesel

Boot Space- 207 Liters

4. Hyundai Creta

Mileage (ARAI) kmpl- 15.29 kmpl

Fuel Type- Petrol

Engine Displacement- 1591 cc

Power- 122 bhp @ 6400 RPM

5. Datsun go plus

Fuel Type- Petrol

Engine(cc)- 1198

Max Power- 67bhp@5000rpm

Max Torque- 104Nm@4000rpm