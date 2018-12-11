Love is in the air, Nick Jonas shares video of movie date with wifey Priyanka| Watch video

Mumbai: It’s ‘Wedding Da Season’ for Bollywood industry as the wedding bells for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas which were earlier considered as rumours happened to be true this year. Love is in the air as hubby Nick shared a video of movie date with wifey Priyanka and the video was adorable to next level.

Here is the video:-

View this post on Instagram Her first time watching Elf. 😍 🎄 @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 10, 2018 at 11:35am PST

In this video, we can see Priyanka Chopra’s reactions as she watches ‘Elf’ for the first time. You can see her sing, laugh and having the best time of her life with hubby Nick. Nick captioned the video, “Her first time watching Elf @priyankachopra”. Priyanka donned a white outfit as she watches the film for the first time. PeeCee and Nick Jonas tied the knot on 1 and 2nd December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple hosted a grand reception in Delhi which was graced by the Prime Minister of IndiaNarendra Modi. The couple will reportedly host another reception in Mumbai for B-town.