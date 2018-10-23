LPU NEST 2019: Application Forms Available; Check Details

One of the most popular and awaited engineering entrance exam of the year LPU NEST has kicked off with the opening of registration cum application process. Candidates can now make their application for LPU NEST 2019 by visiting the official website of Lovely Professional University.

LPU NEST is a National level (International Level for other courses except for B.Tech) entrance exam conducted by Lovely Professional University (LPU) on an annual basis. LPU NEST is conducted annually in an online mode to induct candidates into various streams of B.Tech courses that are offered by the School of Engineering Technology.The exams are conducted in two phases during the months of January-February (1st Phase) and April (2nd Phase) each year.

The LPU NEST 2019 is scheduled to be held from January 21, 2019 to February 5, 2019.The second Phase of LPU NEST 2019 examination is scheduled for April 5, 2019 to April 30, 2019.

Registrations cum application process for 1st phase of LPU NEST 2019 exam is live now i.e.the candidates can make Application starting from October 9th, 2018. LPU NEST Application Process for the second phase would begin in the month of January 2019.

Important dates

Candidates who are preparing for LPU NEST 2019 exam (both the phases) shall note the important dates related to the exam cycle. For the reference of candidates, we have tabled the important dates related to both the phases of LPU NEST 2019 exam.

LPU NEST 2019 Phase 1 Important date

Event Dates (Tentative)

Starting of Application for 1st Phase of LPU NEST 2019 October 9th , 2018

Last date of Application for 1st Phase of LPU NEST 2019 January 20th, 2019

Start of Slot booking for of Application for 1st Phase of LPU NEST 2019 December 2018

Date of 1st Phase of LPU NEST 2019 Exam January 21st, 2019 to February 5th, 2019

The announcement of results of Application for 1st Phase of LPU NEST 2019 February 10th, 2019

LPU NEST 2019 Phase 2 Important dates

Event Dates (Tentative)

Starting of Application for 2nd Phase of LPU NEST 2019 January 21st, 2019

Last date of Application for 2nd Phase of LPU NEST 2019 March 31st, 2019

Start of Slot booking for of Application for 2nd Phase of LPU NEST 2019 March 2019

Date of 2nd Phase of LPU NEST 2019 Exam April 5th, 2019 to April 30th, 2019

The announcement of results of Application for 2nd Phase of LPU NEST 2019 May 4th, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are about to make an application for LPU NEST 2019 examination must note down the eligibility criterions before applying. Candidates who are satisfying all the eligibility criteria as laid down by the exam conducting authority would only be allowed to take part in the LPU NEST 2019. Candidates who are found to be not satisfying the prescribed eligibility criteria would face cancellation of their candidature at any stage of the exam/ counselling.

The detailed eligibility criteria is mentioned below for the reference of the candidates:

• Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply for LPUNEST (B.Tech.).

• Applicants appearing for LPUNEST (B.Tech.) should have either completed or shall be appearing in 2019, in final examination of 10+2 from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, New Delhi) or The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE, New Delhi) or State Board or any other Council, Institution, college etc. declared recognized by Council of Boards of School Education (CBSE), New Delhi or any other concerned apex body as applicable.

• Candidates must have passed with 60% aggregate marks in 10+2 or equivalent (with Physics, Mathematics, and English)* subject to qualify for admission to apply for B.Tech through LPU NEST 2019.

Qualifying Subjects

• For B.Tech. Biotechnology (BT), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech. (Biomedical Engineering) and Integrated B.Tech. – M. Tech. (Biotechnology). Subjects considered: Physics, Chemistry, English & either Maths or Biology or Biotechnology; other things remaining same as above.

• For B.Tech. Chemical Engineering (CHE) and B.Tech. (CHE – Petroleum). Subjects considered: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English; other things remaining same as above.

How to make application for LPU NEST 2019?

Candidates who are satisfying all the above-mentioned eligibility criteria and are willing to make an application for LPU NEST 2019 should note down the following step by step application/registration process:

• Go to the official website of LPU NEST 2019

• Click on LPU NEST 2019 Application (For B.Tech)

• Click on New Registration

• Fill in your details and create a Password

• Log in using username/registered e-mail id and password

• Fill in the detailed application form

• Upload necessary documents and Photograph

• Pay the LPU NEST 2019 Application fee

• Click on Preview and Check for the mistake (if any)

• Edit (in case of mistakes) and submit

• Click on submit application finally

• Save the PDF of application form

• Take print out the application form for future reference