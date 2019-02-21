LS polls: SP-BSP alliance announces seat division

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today announced the allocation of seats to each partner and the leaders of the two parties, SP President Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati announced in a statement that while the SP will be contesting on 37 seats, the BSP will fight on 38 seats. Two seats Amethi and Rae Bareli have been left for the Congress.

Two seats were initially allocated to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) but now SP has given one more seat from its quota to Ajit Singh’s party.

According to the list, the SP will contest from Kairana, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Etah, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Banda, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Allahabad, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Gonda, Ballia, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj parliamentary seats.