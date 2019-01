As per the information given by the official, the Lucknow Metro completed the successful trial run on the remaining section of the North-South corridor, signalling an early start of the service.

The 23-km-long corridor from the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport to Munshipulia has been completed ahead of its April deadline.

“The Metro work is likely to be completed by February,” the official told , adding that the stretch will have 21 stations and the maximum fare will be Rs 60.