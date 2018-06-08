Lucknow sees heavy rain, mercury dips

Lucknow: Parts of Uttar Pradesh got lashed with heavy rains giving respite to the people from the scorching heat and humidity after skies opened up over the state capital.

As heavy rains lashed the city for more than two hours, youngsters took to streets and drenched themselves in the first rains of the season. The Regional Met office said these were pre-monsoon showers and the weather would remain the same for the next 24-hours. The skies would be overcast with intermittent rains in Lucknow and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

It predicted gusty winds along with rains in lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur and Hardoi in the next 24-hours till Saturday. There were heavy traffic snarls at many places like Hazratganj, Alambagh, Narahi, Indiranagar, Aliganj and Gomtinagar with office goers and commuters facing a tough time.

Angry residents questioned the rationale behind the government’s pre- monsoon jobs. Internet connectivity was also been hit at some places due to water logging or snapping of the optical fibre cable.