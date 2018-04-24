Lucknow teacher attempts self-immolation in front of Vidhan Sabha

A woman teacher today tried to set herself on fire in front of the Vidhan Sabha building after alleging that the Principal of her school had molested her and the police was not reacting her complaint. The woman said that she had also gone to the 5, Kalidas Marg residence of the Chief Minister to raise the matter but she was shooed away. She then tried to immolate herself in front of the state assembly building, which also faces the…

A woman teacher today tried to set herself on fire in front of the Vidhan Sabha building after alleging that the Principal of her school had molested her and the police was not reacting her complaint.

The woman said that she had also gone to the 5, Kalidas Marg residence of the Chief Minister to raise the matter but she was shooed away. She then tried to immolate herself in front of the state assembly building, which also faces the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters.

The police present there immediately rushed in and prevented the woman from setting herself afire. She had already doused herself with kerosene and was striking a match stick when the woman police personnel overpowered her.