Madhuri is one of the bestest actresses we have: ‘Bucket List’ Producer

Mumbai: Ace producer Vivek Rangachari who is the producer of the forthcoming Marathi movie ‘Bucket List’ starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead, said that she is one of the best actresses we have and this is one of her best performances.

Madhuri Dixit is considered as one of the most vibrant actress in the industry and making a mark in the Marathi genre of films will prove her mettle in the Marathi industry as well. She has been a part of super-hit old movies and have been slaying since 90’s ‘The Golden Era of Bollywood industry’ with her expressions and dance moves.

While talking to the media, Vivek Rangachari, Head, DAR Motion Pictures went on to say: “It’s a huge honour for us to be producing Madhuri Dixit Nene’s debut Marathi film. Being a phenomenal actor that she is, it was a delight collaborating with her on this project. We have always focussed on churning out content and subject-driven cinema and with this film too we hope to do that.”

“Madhuri is one of the best actresses we have and this is one of her best performances,” Rangachari added.

The film stars Madhuri who will be debuting in Marathi industry from this movie, in the role of a housewife named Madhura Sane who decides to rise above her marital and familial duties to fulfil her personal ‘bucket list’ of wishes. It has been described as “a slice-of-life film about a woman’s journey of self-discovery”.

Along with DAR Motion Pictures, the other producers of the film are Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.