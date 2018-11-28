Madhya Pradesh Election 2018 LIVE: Three Poll Officers Die of Cardiac Arrest

Three Poll Officers died of Cardiac Arrest at the polling booths in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. Sources say that One Election Commission official die in Guna, and two in Indore due to cardiac arrest.

There are reports about at least four EVMs and 14 VVPAT machines been replaced in polling booths across Madhya Pradesh since polling began.

More than 1.80 lakh security personnel have been deployed to make sure that the polling takes place in a peaceful way . The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold.

Election Commission has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the kin of the EC officials who passed away while on election duty on Wednesday.