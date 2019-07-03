Maharashtra dam burst kills seven

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra): According to the information given by the official, minimum of seven persons were killed and 20 went missing in a small dam burst near Bhendewadi hamlet following torrential downpour, late on Tuesday night.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has announced a probe into the incident.

The Tivare dam had started overflowing after heavy rain and breached around 9.30 p.m., Resident Deputy Collector Datta Bhadakawad told .

As millions of litres of water gushed out unleashed, it resulted in a flood-like situation, inundating at least seven villages downstream in its path, besides a dozen homes in Bhendewadi with around 14 families, which were washed away.

The affected villages include Daadar, Akle, Riktoli, Ovali, Kalkavne, Nandivase, which have an estimated total population of around 3,000, and are situated in a hilly region, around 90 kms from the district headquarters.

Disaster Management Officer Ajay Suryawanshi said all the victims were reported from Bhendewadi hamlet, which was adjacent to the dam wall, and there were no casualties from any of the villages downstream.

“The villages were inundated last night, but now the situation is normal as the dam waters receded and there is a lull in the rain,” he added.

Of the people reported missing, the police have recovered seven bodies from the gushing water so far and a massive search is on for the remaining still untraced. Around 20 vehicles belonging to the villagers have also been washed away.