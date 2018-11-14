Mahindra to launch its ‘Alturas G4’, here are the colour options & variants!

Automobile giant company Mahindra which is not only a famous brand in India but also is well known in almost all over the world, is all set to launch its newest SUV ‘Mahindra Alturas G4’ on November 24, 2018 and would be allegedly priced around Rs. 30 lakh while anyone can also pre-book the car by giving an amount of Rs. 50, 000 in advance.

The Alturas will be available only in two variants; both of them in automatic guise. While one will be offered with a two-wheel drive (2WD) powertrain, the other will feature a four-wheel drive (4WD) configuration.

Mahindra’s M2All.com website reveals that the 4WD AT will get more features compared to the 2WD variant. The Alturas G4 features may include things like a locking differential, ESP, 4WD shift-on-the-fly, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning system. Other differentiating features could include electrically adjustable seats with memory function for both driver and passenger along with a powered tailgate, third row AC and a smart key.

According to the reports that were given earlier, it will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The Alturas G4 is expected to pack 180PS of power and 420Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz. The Alturas will be available in five colours – New Pearl White, Napoli Black, Lakeside Brown, Dsat Silver and Regal Blue.