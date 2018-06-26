Major difference between 1970’s and today’s music creation: Sonu Nigam

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Sonu Nigam who is known for his melodious voice and hit songs, said that he feels there is a major difference between 1970’s and today’s music creation process and that everyone has an opinion while creating music.

When asked about the difference between today’s and 1970s music creation process, Sonu said: “During those times, at the music sittings, actors and other people used to come but not with intension of advising or teaching and interfering music composers or singers’ work. They used to go there to learn some from them, to have a good time and to give some inputs. Nowadays, however, everyone has an opinion while creating music whether they have the knowledge of it or not and that I feel is a major difference.”

On the work front, “1942: A Love Story” was Burman’s swansong. Burman’s career as a music composer spanned over 33 years in which he composed more than 5,000 songs. Popularly known as Panchamda, he created a style of his own and defined Bollywood music with his romantic and peppy tracks that ruled the 1960s and ’70s. Musicians and singers continue to be inspired by him till date.