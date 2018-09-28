Major traders’ associations go on strike in UP

Major traders’ associations all over Uttar Pradesh went on a day-long strike in protest against foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail trade and also the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Uttar Pradesh Chemist and Druggist Association has also extended its support to the strike, demanding that the Centre put a cap on discounts allowed to online pharmacies, an office bearer said.

More than 1 lakh shops across the state are closed as part of the protests, a traders’ association said. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has backed the strike.

Banwari Lal Kanchal, President of the Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said that the traders were facing serious problems due to the faulty roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and online trading was threatening retail traders due to which they have been forced to go on a strike.