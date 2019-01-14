Makar Sankranti: Hundreds of devotees take holy dip in Himachal rivers

Hundreds of devotees across Himachal Pradesh took dips in rivers to mark Makar Sankranti, according to the information given by the officials, Large numbers of devotees were seen congregating at Tattapani and Manikaran for dips in the Satluj and Parvati rivers respectively.

Day is marked as a major harvest festival celebrated in various parts of the country. Tattapani and Manikaran are known for their hot springs with high sulphur concentration.

The natural hot springs located along the Satluj in Tattapani disappeared after the construction of the 800 MW Koldam hydroelectric power project executed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).