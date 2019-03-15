Make walk mandatory for a healthy life: Doctors

LUCKNOW: We promise to walk daily for our healthy kidneys! This noble pledge was taken by more than 1500 people who participated in a grand walkathon organized by Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre on a call by Dr Deepak Dewan, senior nephrologist. The walkathon which began from Ajanta Hospital culminated at Asudaram Ashram on VIP road covering a stretch of 3 kms was organised on the occasion of world kidney day.

Long queues of men, women & children dressed in in blue, pink and yellow T shirts & white caps adorned the road on Thursday early morning. Dr Deepak Dewan senior nephrologist Ajanta Hospital flagged off the walkathon with much fanfare . A highly motivated & disciplined gathering with placards FOR HEALTHY LIFE STYLE FOR HEALTHY KIDNEYS in their hands moved towards their destination. The gathering included doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, professional from pharma companies, students, teachers and residents from every locality of the city.On completion of the walkathon, Dr Deepak Dewan motivated the distinguished gathering and appealed them to pledge to walk every day for a healthy lifestyle. He mentioned that daily physical activities will help them in maintaining healthy kidneys and a healthy and happy life.

On his call, all participants pledged to indulge in some form of physical activity daily for good health. He also mentioned that if you are unable to go to outside, you can have use inhouse or in office methods for exercise but there should be no excuse for exercise. He also emphasised the need of routine investigations for kidney diseases. Dr Anil Khanna, Managing director Ajanta Hospital on the occasion specified that walking or any form of exercise should be a daily routine not only for patients but for healthy people also. Walking or any sport activity for 30 minutes a day should be included in our routine as other necessary chores.

Dr Gita Khanna senior IVF expert and a prominent gynaecologist stated that females should focus more on a healthy lifestyle as they have to carry forward the family. Today young couples are working and in a run to chase their professional targets, they miss focus on their health, This is very alarming situation and a concept of healthy lifestyle should be developed from childhood only.After the walkathon Sant Chanduram of Asudaram Ashram blessed the participants. The motivated participants dispersed after refreshment.