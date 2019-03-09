Malaika-Arjun, Priyanka, Akshay and many others arrive at Huma Qureshi’s private bash| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi yesterday hosted a private bash for her B-town buddies and after all Bollywood stars are known to shine any party that they arrive at and their appearance somehow manage to give us hints about what’s next is going to coming up.

The bash marked Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora leaving the venue hand in hand now isn’t this a sign of wedding bells? While apart from them other actors including Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Patralekha, Bobby Doel along with wife, Amrita Arora and many more made it a gala affair.

Swades actor Gayatri Oberoi arrived with her husband, while ‘90s star Sageeta Bijlani was also present at the dinner. Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan were also seen at the dinner.

Huma’s actor brother Saqib Saleem was also seen at Soho House. Patralekha too came for the party, dressed a little red dress.

Here are the pics:-