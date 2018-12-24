Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Party pics are here

By
Team Pardaphash
-
arjun kapoor malaika arora
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Party pics are here

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen together at Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s pre-Christmas bash. The rumoured couple was seen in red as they arrived in the same car with Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who also gave an inside glimpse from their get-together.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a picture in which Malaika and Arjun can be seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits while they pose together. Malaika looked ravishing in a short dress, while Arjun opted for a more casual look.

View this post on Instagram

💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Anu Dewan (@anudewan5) on

View this post on Instagram

#aliens👽

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Party pics, bollywood, Instagram, Malaika Arora, pre-Christmas bash, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ritesh Sidhwani's pre-Christmas bash

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen together at Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani's pre-Christmas bash. The rumoured couple was seen in red as they arrived in the same car with Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who also gave an inside glimpse…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH