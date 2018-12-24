Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Party pics are here

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen together at Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s pre-Christmas bash. The rumoured couple was seen in red as they arrived in the same car with Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who also gave an inside glimpse from their get-together.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a picture in which Malaika and Arjun can be seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits while they pose together. Malaika looked ravishing in a short dress, while Arjun opted for a more casual look.