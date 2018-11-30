Malaika finally turns over a new leaf, removes ‘Khan’ from her Instagram account

Mumbai: Back in 1998, one of the most happening weddings took place wherein Bollywood’s famous duo Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied knot and after 19 years of their marriage ie in 2016 both decided to part ways from each other due to the continuous marital problems arising between the two. While, if the rumours are to be believed both have already turned over a new leaf in their lives with Arbaaz dating Giorgia Andraini and Malaika dating Arjun Kapoor.

Now, giving the paparazzi a chance to gossip about the alleged relationship of Malaika and Arjun, both have indirectly shown signs of being in a relationship with each other. Arjun Kapoor made it official on Koffee with Karan season 6 that he is not single anymore giving a hint to ponder over his statement while Malaika Arora finally dropped ‘Khan’ from her official Instagram account.

Earlier than this, the duo has been spotted together several times during their secret meetings and dates. Both Malaika and Arjun were seen getting cosy in a picture from Maheep Kapoor’s party.

After more than two years of separation and more than a year of divorce, Malaika has finally removed the surname “Khan” from her official Instagram handle.

For those unaware, right after the divorce, Malaika had removed Khan from her Insta username but her official account still carried her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s surname.

Here is the screenshot of her Insta handle:-