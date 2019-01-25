Mamata accused BJP of using govt agencies to harass opposition parties

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP of using government agencies to harass opposition parties in the country.

Banerjee’s outburst on twitter came on a sat the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in land allocation.

Alleging that the saffron outfit was carrying out “political vendetta”, she said nobody was being spared and also asked whether the BJP was scared or desperate.

“So political vendetta continues. BJP and its ‘allies’ comprising multiple government agencies harassing all allies of Opposition from Kolkata to Delhi and beyond, she said in a tweet.

“From @yadavakhilesh to Behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared ? Are they desperate ?, she asked.